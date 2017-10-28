Sushma adoption probe call

Sherin Mathews New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has requested women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to investigate the adoption process of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US. "I have requested @Manekagandhibjp Minister for Women and Child Development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process of Baby Saraswati @SherinMathews who has been killed by her foster father Wesley Mathews in United States," Sushma tweeted on Friday evening. Baby Saraswati had been Sherin's name at the Bihar orphanage from where she had been adopted. Sushma also said all passports for adopted children would henceforth be issued only after an approval from the women and child development ministry. Even cases that are currently been processed will need the ministry's approval. Sherin had been adopted by Indian-American couple Sini and Wesley Mathews, who hail from Kerala, on June 23, 2016, from the Nalanda-based orphanage Mother Teresa Anath Seva Sansthan, which has since been shut down by the district administration because of alleged irregularities. Sushma asked India's consul-general in Houston to "ensure that the murder of Baby Saraswati @SherinMathews is taken to a logical conclusion". Previously, the vetting of prospective parents from abroad - both foreigners and NRIs - was done either by an authorised foreign adoption agency or the central authority concerned. In places where neither exists, the prospective parents could approach the Indian mission for the home and eligibility study. Sherin was reported missing on October 7 from outside her home in Richardson, Texas. Her adoptive father, Wesley, had claimed he had made her stand beneath a tree at three in the morning as punishment for refusing to drink milk. Her body was found last weekend, after which Wesley changed his statement and said she choked on milk while he "assisted" her to drink it. After Sherin coughed and choked, Wesley claimed he found she had no pulse and decided to take her out of the house and bury the body instead of taking help from his nurse wife who was sleeping.