The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Sushma adoption probe call

Sushma adoption probe call
Our Special Correspondent
Sherin Mathews

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has requested women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to investigate the adoption process of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US.

"I have requested @Manekagandhibjp Minister for Women and Child Development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process of Baby Saraswati @SherinMathews who has been killed by her foster father Wesley Mathews in United States," Sushma tweeted on Friday evening.

Baby Saraswati had been Sherin's name at the Bihar orphanage from where she had been adopted.

Sushma also said all passports for adopted children would henceforth be issued only after an approval from the women and child development ministry. Even cases that are currently been processed will need the ministry's approval.

Sherin had been adopted by Indian-American couple Sini and Wesley Mathews, who hail from Kerala, on June 23, 2016, from the Nalanda-based orphanage Mother Teresa Anath Seva Sansthan, which has since been shut down by the district administration because of alleged irregularities.

Sushma asked India's consul-general in Houston to "ensure that the murder of Baby Saraswati @SherinMathews is taken to a logical conclusion".

Previously, the vetting of prospective parents from abroad - both foreigners and NRIs - was done either by an authorised foreign adoption agency or the central authority concerned. In places where neither exists, the prospective parents could approach the Indian mission for the home and eligibility study.

Sherin was reported missing on October 7 from outside her home in Richardson, Texas. Her adoptive father, Wesley, had claimed he had made her stand beneath a tree at three in the morning as punishment for refusing to drink milk. Her body was found last weekend, after which Wesley changed his statement and said she choked on milk while he "assisted" her to drink it.

After Sherin coughed and choked, Wesley claimed he found she had no pulse and decided to take her out of the house and bury the body instead of taking help from his nurse wife who was sleeping.

 More stories in India

  • Didi's Aadhaar battle in court
  • College rule waiver hope
  • SC nod to cut central forces
  • City-based Myanmar envoy dies in crash
  • Poll factor at play on Rahul D-day
  • India cautious on arc to counter China
  • JNU to start tech courses
  • 68 let off in Shivaji 'slur' raid
  • Penalty bar on pension accounts
  • Sidda backs minister
  • Sabarimala women judge plea
  • SC lens on judge selection delay
  • BJP knocks on doors
  • JNU teachers 'try' VC
  • Cong sees attack on media
  • Salute after PM Somalia jibe
  • Pak mistrust shows in militant 'chat'
  • Liver study flags delay danger
  • SC stays Taj parking lot demolition, seeks policy
  • HC junks plea against Mersal
  • When flights bow to God's procession
  • BJP points 'blackmail' finger
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  