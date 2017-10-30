SC asks Bengal: How can a state challenge Parliament (on Aadhaar)

New Delhi, Oct. 30 (Agencies): The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on West Bengal for posting a legal challenge to the Union government’s decision to make the Aadhaar biometric identification number mandatory for those tapping welfare schemes. The top court asked how could a state challenge the mandate of Parliament, and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was welcome to file the plea as an individual. “How can a state file such a plea. In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament's mandate,” a bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said. Last week, Mamata had said publicly that she would not link her mobile phone number with Aadhaar, as required by the government, and had dared the authorities to cut off her connection. The state has also petitioned the Supreme Court against the Union government’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for those tapping social welfare schemes. On Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Bengal government, told the court that the plea has been filed by the labour department as subsidies under these schemes have to be given by it. “You satisfy us how the state has challenged it. We know it is a matter which needs consideration,” the bench said adding the Centre's move can be challenged by an individual but not by states. “Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual,” the top court said. However, Sibal maintained that the state was entitled to file such a plea but said that they would amend the prayer in the petition. Meanwhile, the bench issued notice to the Centre on a separate plea filed by an individual challenging the linking of mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar. The court has asked the Centre to file its response in four weeks. West Bengal challenged a provision that says the benefits of welfare schemes would not be extended to those without Aadhaar. Earlier, the Centre had told the apex court that those tapping social welfare schemes would now get another three months for getting enlisted with the Unique Identification Authority of India and getting the 12-digit number that uses iris images and thumbprints to weed out fake recipients. The deadline has been pushed back from December 31 this year to March 31 next year, and would apply only to those who do not have Aadhaar and are willing to enrol for it. Several petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes and notifications to link it with mobile numbers and bank accounts are pending in the apex court.