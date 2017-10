New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Shyam Rangeela, who has said he was invited to a TV show and then told he could not mimic the Prime Minister or Rahul Gandhi, has received support from fellow artistes.

"You mimic a person who has influenced you. Nobody (in India) would mimic a person from Nigeria," actor Sanjay Mishra said. "We should not be told what to do."

Actor Piyush Mishra said a filter was necessary but it should come from the performer. "Why should it come from the government?" PTI