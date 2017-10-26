Suicide glare on usury in TN

Tirunelveli: A man who set himself and his family members ablaze over alleged harassment by a moneylender died on Wednesday, on a day Tamil Nadu chief minister E.K. Palanisami directed the authorities to act swiftly on complaints of usury. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state taking cognisance of a complaint that Isakki Muthu and his wife Subbulakshmi took the extreme step after their repeated petitions to the collector seeking relief from harassment by the moneylender fell on deaf ears. The couple set themselves and their daughters, aged two and five years, on fire at the collectorate complex in Tirunelveli on Monday. Subbulakshmi and her two daughters died in hospital that day itself. Isakki Muthu, 32, succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday, the police said. Moneylender Dhalavai Raj, his wife Muthu Lakshmi and his father Kalimuthu have been arrested. Sub-inspector Murugan and head constable Kandhasamy Kumar, who had allegedly threatened Isakki and Subbulakshmi, have been suspended. The rights commission has directed the chief secretary, the director-general of police, the district collector and the police superintendent of Tirunelveli to submit a report within four weeks. In a statement, the commission said the immolation was not only "shocking", but also betrayed a total lack of responsibility on the part of the police and officials concerned. Referring to Isakki's repeated attempts seeking redress of his grievance from the Tirunelveli collector and the police, the commission alleged that the police, instead of taking action, had been harassing the victim's family in connivance with the moneylender. "Despite having paid Rs 2.34 lakh towards the principal and interest against the loan of Rs 1.45 lakh, the victim was facing harassment from the moneylender for payment of Rs 2 lakh more," the statement said. The rights body claimed that in several parts of Tamil Nadu, usurious interest rates were being charged by moneylenders and when borrowers failed to pay it, they were physically and mentally harassed. Chief minister Palanisamy said an existing legislation prevented moneylenders from charging exorbitant interest rates. "There are provisions (in the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act) to retrieve movable and immovable assets of borrowers illegally confiscated by moneylenders and hand them over to the (rightful) owners," he said, adding the legislation allowed stringent action against moneylenders charging exorbitant interest rates. "I have directed the district collectors and police officers to take quick action on complaints received from people about charging of exorbitant interest rates," Palanisamy said. PTI