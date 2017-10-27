Suicide FIR on minister

Bangalore: The CBI has named a Karnataka minister and two senior police officers in an FIR, accusing them of abetting the July 2016 suicide of another officer.

Bangalore development minister K.J. George has been named as the first accused, inspector-general (Lokayukta) Pronab Mohanty as the second and additional director-general (state intelligence) A.M. Prasad as the third.

Mangalore deputy superintendent of police M.K. Ganapathy, 51, had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in a lodge in Madikeri, 260km from here, leaving behind a note accusing the trio of driving him to suicide.

He had hours earlier told a local news channel in an interview that the three were harassing him over cases he faced relating to a baton-charge on church attack protesters and the shooting of an alleged hoodlum. He said they should be held responsible if something happened to him.

The state government transferred the officers and got George to resign pending a CID probe. But the CID quickly gave a clean chit to all three, paving the way for George's return to the state cabinet.

But Ganapathy's family demanded a CBI probe. When the state government refused, the family approached the Supreme Court, which last month ordered the CBI to file an FIR.

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa demanded that George resign to facilitate a proper investigation. The BJP has scheduled a state-wide protest on Friday to demand George's resignation.

Chief minister P.C. Siddaramaiah was huddled with senior ministers, including George, on Thursday evening to try and decide how to handle the situation.