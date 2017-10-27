The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Suicide FIR on minister

Suicide FIR on minister
Our Special Correspondent

Bangalore: The CBI has named a Karnataka minister and two senior police officers in an FIR, accusing them of abetting the July 2016 suicide of another officer.

Bangalore development minister K.J. George has been named as the first accused, inspector-general (Lokayukta) Pronab Mohanty as the second and additional director-general (state intelligence) A.M. Prasad as the third.

Mangalore deputy superintendent of police M.K. Ganapathy, 51, had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in a lodge in Madikeri, 260km from here, leaving behind a note accusing the trio of driving him to suicide.

He had hours earlier told a local news channel in an interview that the three were harassing him over cases he faced relating to a baton-charge on church attack protesters and the shooting of an alleged hoodlum. He said they should be held responsible if something happened to him.

The state government transferred the officers and got George to resign pending a CID probe. But the CID quickly gave a clean chit to all three, paving the way for George's return to the state cabinet.

But Ganapathy's family demanded a CBI probe. When the state government refused, the family approached the Supreme Court, which last month ordered the CBI to file an FIR.

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa demanded that George resign to facilitate a proper investigation. The BJP has scheduled a state-wide protest on Friday to demand George's resignation.

Chief minister P.C. Siddaramaiah was huddled with senior ministers, including George, on Thursday evening to try and decide how to handle the situation.

 More stories in India

  • Shut-up sinks Start-up: Rahul
  • Modi mimic? Shut up
  • Shut up on TV or long arm will reach you
  • Cattle on road, child and 2 die
  • 50-year pipedream, Centre tells top court
  • Bengal civil service test age raised
  • Swachh Yogi at Taj
  • Rahul sees double-tap on economy
  • Sena voice for Rahul
  • Marriage up to destiny, says Rahul
  • Ration advice to states
  • Adoption report flagged feeding 'challenge'
  • Warrant cancelled after Hardik appears in court
  • P for political in Swamy PIL
  • Defamation
  • Aadhaar plea
  • Congress sees CPM ploy in BJP 'bogey'
  • Dogs pick love over food
  • Boy dies in school scuffle
  • Head-joined twins surgery
  • SC prod to WhatsApp on violence redress
  • Bonus protest at JNU
  • Rajnath query on Pandit rehab
  • Swiss attack action
  • Pehlu killer shield slur on Rajasthan
  • Madras HC axe on 700 'fake' lawyers
  • Australia support for Adani
  • Jurassic-era fish lizard fossil found
  • Yogi police book 2 for 'Pak' balloons
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  