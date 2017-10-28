Sidda backs minister

Bangalore: Karnataka chief minister P.C. Siddaramaiah has decided against seeking the resignation of a minister named in a CBI FIR accusing him and two police officers of abetting the suicide of another officer in July last year. Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who took the decision after meeting several senior cabinet colleagues, told a news conference there was no need for Bangalore development minister K.J. George to resign as the FIR filed by the CBI was only "in continuation of an earlier FIR". "The BJP's demand (seeking George's resignation) is politically motivated with an eye on the fast-approaching state elections," Siddaramaiah said, referring to the Karnataka polls scheduled to be held in April next year. With the BJP staging protests across the state seeking George's resignation, the chief minister argued there was nothing new in the case. "There is no new offence or evidence against George. So there is no reason for him to resign," Siddaramaiah said. He disagreed with the BJP's argument that George could influence the case if he continued in office during the investigation. "How can George influence a case handled by the CBI, which works under the central government? Such a possibility doesn't arise at all," the chief minister said. Siddaramaiah reeled off the names of central ministers who face criminal and corruption cases, besides Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa. "Of the 64 central ministers analysed, 20 of them, including eight cabinet-ranking ministers, face criminal cases. The BJP should seek the resignations of all those ministers," Siddaramaiah said, referring to a Congress team he has formed to keep track of cases against Opposition members. "Yogi Adityanath faces cases of attempted murder and criminal intimidation, yet he is still the chief minister," he added. Yeddyurappa said the BJP would continue its agitation till George quit. George told reporters he would rather wait for the CBI probe to be over. "The CBI has three months' time. Let them probe and file their report before the Supreme Court," he said. Deputy superintendent of police M.K. Ganapathy, 51, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a lodge at Madikeri in Coorg district on July 7 last year hours after giving an interview to a local cable news channel accusing George and two of his superiors of "mental harassment". As the then home minister, George had resigned, but was reinstated when the state police and the CID found nothing incriminating against him or the other accused. On a plea filed by Ganapathy's son, the Supreme Court recently ordered the CBI to probe the case and file a report in three months. While George has been named as the first accused in the CBI FIR, inspector-general of police (Lokayukta) Pronab Mohanty, and additional director-general of police (state intelligence) A.M. Prasad are the second and third accused, respectively.