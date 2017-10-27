The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Shut-up sinks Start-up: Rahul
Sanjay K Jha
Rahul Gandhi addresses the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual session and awards event in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Start-up India and "Shut-up India" cannot go together, Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, contending that social harmony, trust and dissent were prerequisites for a healthy business environment.

Addressing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahul said trust in the Narendra Modi government was dead as it paid little heed to the concerns of small businesses and ordinary people and took thoughtless decisions like demonetisation and the GST implementation on the presumption that everybody in India was a thief.

The question-answer session that followed and the repeated rounds of applause suggested the comments had struck a chord in the audience.

"Start-Up India is welcome for the economy but it cannot be accompanied by Shut-Up India in society. What gives Start-Up India its strength is freedom of expression, thought and dissent. You choke this and you choke entrepreneurship," he said, lamenting that Aadhaar was being turned into a "monitoring mechanism".

Rahul said: "Business thrives with trust. From trust emerges a safe and predictable environment.... For some reason, the PM and his government are absolutely convinced that every single person in India is a thief. Trust goes two ways - the government does not believe in its people and now after three years, the people have withdrawn their trust in this government."

Rahul added: "Globally, India is being asked if it still believes in its values of compassion and non-violence. They laugh as we are busy debating whether one of the wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, was actually built by Indians?"

The Congress leader accused the Modi government of firing a "double tap" (two shots fired in rapid succession at the same target) at the heart of the economy. "First notebandi, bang, and then GST, bang, crippled our economy," he said.

