Shut up on TV or long arm will reach you

New Delhi: A complaint filed by a BJP parliamentarian against a JNU professor for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on TV has worked its way through red tape and caught up with the academic. By then, the complainant MP has become a junior minister in charge of higher education. In July this year during a discussion on Al Jazeera, Prof. Kamal Mitra Chenoy had criticised Modi for not visiting Palestine while he was in Israel. Chenoy had also referred to the Gujarat "genocide" and described the BJP as "anti-Muslim". Chenoy's comments did not last for more than four minutes. On July 6, Satya Pal Singh, a former police officer who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and became a minister of state in the HRD ministry last month, filed a complaint with parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, accusing the professor of making anti-India comments. Chenoy, now on extension in JNU, is known for his association with the Aam Aadmi Party and had campaigned against Modi in Varanasi. The academic has been the president of Federation of Central University Teachers Associations (FedCUTA). The parliamentary affairs minister forwarded Singh's complaint to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, following which an undersecretary sent it to JNU registrar Pramod Kumar for inputs that can be sent to Ananth Kumar. On September 22, the HRD ministry official sent a reminder. The registrar wrote to Chenoy on October 23, seeking an explanation. Sources said Chenoy had sent his response, contradicting some of the points while agreeing that he had criticised the BJP and Modi. University sources said that in his reply, Chenoy defended his views stating that he enjoyed the freedom to make such statement. Contacted by this newspaper, Chenoy did not wish to comment on the issue. Nandita Narain, a former FedCUTA president, described the complaint and the follow-up actions as part of efforts at "crushing dissent". "This is harassment of worst kind. University teachers are expected to have freedom to express criticism of government policies. Nowhere do our service rules prohibit expressing our opinion that may be critical of government. Universities are places where people are trained to look at things critically. This is part of crushing dissent," Narain said.