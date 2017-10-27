Sena voice for Rahul

Chandigarh: An MP of BJP ally Shiv Sena has said Rahul Gandhi is gaining acceptability among people and that he is capable of leading the country, while observing that the Narendra Modi wave is on the wane. "The Congress vice-president is capable of leading the country. It is wrong to call him Pappu," Sanjay Raut told a conclave organised by a television channel in Mumbai on Thursday. The Sena veteran's praise came a day after the Gujarat Assembly elections were announced. Rahul is leading the Congress's campaign in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. "The biggest political power lies with the people, they can make anyone Pappu," said Raut, the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Maharashtra education minister and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde was present at the programme. Raut, a known critic of the BJP despite the Sena being its oldest ally, said the Modi wave had become feeble. "There was a Modi wave in the 2014 general election, but now it seems to have faded.... The way people are marching on the roads of Gujarat after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, it seems they (the BJP) are going to face a challenge," Raut said. In its latest editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena mocked the BJP's Gujarat development model and pointed to the challenge the ruling party faces from Patidar quota agitation leaders like Hardik Patel. "If development work was done in the past 15 years, why were sops announced before the polls? They could have won the polls without any drama.... The Prime Minister visited Gujarat thrice last week and five times since September," the editorial said. The editorial alleged that the BJP used money to defeat the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. It also referred to Hardik aide Narendar Patel's claim that he had been offered Rs 1crore to join the BJP in Gujarat. "Lies and deceit do not work always.... Why is money being used to buy people and silence opponents?" the editorial asked.