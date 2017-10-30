SC to set up Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar

New Delhi, Oct. 30 (PTI): The Supreme Court will set up a Constitution bench to hear the clutch of petitions challenging the Union government’s decision making the Aadhaar biometric identification number mandatory for those using various services and government welfare schemes.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said the larger bench would begin its hearings in the last week of November.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had questioned the West Bengal government for filing a challenge to the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory social welfare schemes. It had said a state cannot challenge Parliament’s mandate.

In August, a nine-judge Constitution bench had held that an individual's Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution.

Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had raised the issue that the scheme was violates privacy rights.

The Aadhaar ID is based on iris scans and fingerprints, and privacy advocates are apprehensive that the government can track every thing an individual does, as banks, telephone companies and even schools are insisting on Aadhaar linkage.

Senior advocates Gopal Subramanium and Shyam Divan, appearing for those opposing the Aadhaar scheme, had sought urgent hearing on the petitions.

The Centre had on October 25 told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar for government schemes has been extended till March 31 next year for those who do not have the 12-digit biometric identification number and were willing to have it.

Divan, appearing for some of the petitioners, had earlier contended that final hearing in the main Aadhaar matter, which is pending before the apex court, was necessary as the government “cannot compel” citizens to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or mobile numbers.