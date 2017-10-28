The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
SC stays Taj parking lot demolition, seeks policy
Our Legal Correspondent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered "status quo" on a multi-level parking lot's construction near the Taj Mahal, modifying an earlier order for its demolition to protect the monument from pollution.

The court asked the Yogi Adityanath government, which is building the parking lot, to come out with a comprehensive plan for development of the "Taj Trapezium Zone" - a 10,400sqkm stretch identified by the court around the monument where no industry or construction is allowed without its nod.

The modification of the October 24 order on the demolition of the 20,000sqft parking lot - being built 1km from the Taj by cutting trees - followed requests for relief from additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta.

But the bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta put searching questions to Mehta, representing the state. "One day you say we want a parking lot, can we cut 11 trees, next day you say you want another thing and ask can we cut 100 trees, then you say we want a third thing and can we cut more trees. It can't be like this," Justice Lokur, heading the bench, said.

The court, hearing a PIL by environmentalist M.C. Mehta, had ordered the demolition after amicus curiae A.D.N. Rao alleged the plan did not have proper environmental clearance.

On Friday, Mehta said "all clearances have been obtained...". But Justice Lokur said: "All this seems to be on an ad hoc basis. Do you have a policy? Can we have a look at it? We are getting proposals from people wanting to construct hotels." He said the state had a plan to protect the Taj and offered to present it soon.

