SC solution to check Aadhaar panic

New Delhi: Mobile operators, banks and other service providers must clearly indicate the actual deadline for linking the Aadhaar number, the Supreme Court has said on a day it emerged that a judge has also been receiving reminders.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued the directive on the deadline as a measure to avert panic.

Several customers have been complaining of messages that implied disconnection if the numbers were not linked immediately although the last day for doing so for bank accounts is December 31 (March 31, 2018, for those without cards now) and for mobile numbers, February 6, 2018.

"Initially, I did not want to say it because the press reporters are here, but I am also receiving messages to link my bank accounts and mobile phones (to Aadhaar)," said Justice A.K. Sikri, who shared the bench with Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The bench, however, refrained from staying the Centre's move of making Aadhaar linking mandatory, leaving such decisions to the constitution bench that will hear a challenge to the Aadhaar scheme's constitutionality.

"Since hearing in the case would start in the end of November and (the bank deadline is) December 31, 2017... there is no need for any interim order. However, liberty is granted to plead for a stay in case the hearing does not take place or continues beyond December 31," the bench said on Friday.