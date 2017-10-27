SC prod to WhatsApp on violence redress

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked popular messenger service provider WhatsApp to put in a place a redress system to make it easier for people to lodge complaints against the circulation of videos showing sexual violence. "WhatsApp should make further improvement in their reporting process which would enable easier reporting of contents in the app while maintaining the integrity of the contents and metadata available on phone at the time of reporting," a bench Justices Madan B. Lokur and U.U. Lalit said in an order. The court also passed a slew of directions to the Centre, Internet service providers and social media platforms to immediately act against uploading of videos relating to sexual violence such as rape, gang rape and molestation. The bench passed the directions while dealing with a PIL filed in 2015 by the NGO Prajwala through advocate Aparna Bhatt bringing to the court's notice the circulation of videos relating to sexual violence on WhatsApp and other such platforms. The court passed the order after considering recommendations made by a committee appointed by it earlier to suggest measures to prevent the misuse of social media by vested interests. The order was dictated during in-camera proceedings on October 23. However, it was uploaded on the official Supreme Court website on Thursday. The apex court directed the government to create a centralised mechanism in the form of a helpline to collate information on content related to child pornography, rape or gang rape being circulated on social media or other Internet platforms. The court directed that the centralised agency, to be set up under the CBI or the Union home ministry, must also maintain data of such videos to identify hashes of all known child pornography, rape and gang rape images. A separate hotline has to be established for reporting the circulation of such content, with the option for the caller to remain anonymous, the court said. The government has also been told to explore the possibility of installing technology similar to the Project Arachind crawler used in Canada, which can identify objectionable web pages and block it. The court also suggested the expansion of keywords, which when typed, would flash messages warning the user against the search as it could lead to child pornography websites. The bench directed the government to file a status report on the implementation of its directive in a sealed cover by December 11, when it would hear the matter further.