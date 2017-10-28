SC nod to cut central forces

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to withdraw seven companies of central forces from the Darjeeling hills for election duty and restrained Calcutta High Court from dealing with the matter any further by transferring the case to itself. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud reminded the Bengal government in its interim order that law and order was a state subject, implying it could not expect round-the-year deployment of central forces at its trouble spots. Calcutta High Court had on October 17 stayed the Centre's decision to withdraw seven of its 15 companies of troops from the Darjeeling hills, citing the Bengal government's arguments for the need to restore peace in the region. The Centre had challenged the judgment before the apex court. "We have suggested to Mr Maninder Singh (additional solicitor-general, representing the Centre) that, as an interim measure, eight companies should remain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and seven companies are to be released for election duties. He has agreed to our suggestion," the apex court said. "This interim arrangement is subject to final adjudication by us. As we are dealing with the matter holistically, the high court should not proceed with the writ petition." Justice Misra said the apex court would examine the larger issues involved relating to law and order and court jurisdictions, particularly whether a high court can pass directives on central force deployment in a country with a "unified federal structure". "The best course is that we will stay further proceedings before the high court. We will transfer the case to ourselves and deal with it," he said. The next hearing has been fixed for November 27. Earlier, in response to queries from the bench, Singh had said the troops needed to be moved to Himachal Pradesh as early as possible for the early November elections. "This court has a constitutional obligation... to prevent impediments to life and liberty," Justice Misra agreed. Turning to senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who was representing Bengal along with state standing counsel Chanchal Kumar Ganguli, he added: "Law and order is your duty. Peace must prevail. You have an obligation to maintain peace. Therefore, a balance has to be struck." Addressing both Singh and Dwivedi, Justice Misra said: "You have a duty, actually.... The citizens are at the zenith of the pyramid; their interests have to be protected." The Centre's petition questions high courts' authority to intervene in policy decisions such as central force deployment, saying such orders might affect the country's internal security, particularly in Kashmir, Maoist zones and the Northeast.