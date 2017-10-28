SC lens on judge selection delay

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought attorney-general K.K. Venugopal's assistance in examining the reasons behind the government's delay in finalising the memorandum of procedure (MoP) relating to the appointment of judges of the high courts and the apex court. An MoP guides the appointment and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts. In October 2015, a five-judge constitution bench of the top court had quashed the Parliament-conceived National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) as unconstitutional and directed the Centre to come out with a modified version of the MoP, which was originally evolved in 1998. The need for a modified MoP has arisen following allegations that the judge-selecting collegium, comprising of the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, was acting in an opaque manner. However, since 2015, the government has not finalised the MoP, insisting that it should have the final say in rejecting the name of a judge in case he or she is found to be involved in anti-national activities. The collegium had rejected such a power to the executive on the ground that by no stretch of the imagination would the judges' body appoint an anti-national as a judge. A bench of Justices A.K. Goel and U.U. Lalit on Friday refused to entertain a plea by petitioner R.P. Luthra, an advocate, challenging the appointment of four judges to the Supreme Court in July 2016 although the MoP had not been finalised. These judges are Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud, M.M. Shantanagouder and L. Nageswara Rao. In his petition, Luthra has also questioned why he was not appointed as a judge of Delhi High Court last year and sought reasons from its chief justice. The Supreme Court on Friday appointed senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan as amicus curiae to assist the court on whether a lawyer can claim as a matter of right that he be considered for appointment as a judge and whether the chief justice of a high court should give reasons for non-consideration. Luthra had also contended that the constitution bench, while quashing the NJAC, had envisaged the finalisation of the MoP by the Union government in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, but it was yet to be done. The petitioner alleged that the required transparency could not be maintained because of the lack of the MoP.