The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > SC lens on judge selection delay

SC lens on judge selection delay
Our Legal Correspondent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought attorney-general K.K. Venugopal's assistance in examining the reasons behind the government's delay in finalising the memorandum of procedure (MoP) relating to the appointment of judges of the high courts and the apex court.

An MoP guides the appointment and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts.

In October 2015, a five-judge constitution bench of the top court had quashed the Parliament-conceived National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) as unconstitutional and directed the Centre to come out with a modified version of the MoP, which was originally evolved in 1998.

The need for a modified MoP has arisen following allegations that the judge-selecting collegium, comprising of the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, was acting in an opaque manner.

However, since 2015, the government has not finalised the MoP, insisting that it should have the final say in rejecting the name of a judge in case he or she is found to be involved in anti-national activities.

The collegium had rejected such a power to the executive on the ground that by no stretch of the imagination would the judges' body appoint an anti-national as a judge.

A bench of Justices A.K. Goel and U.U. Lalit on Friday refused to entertain a plea by petitioner R.P. Luthra, an advocate, challenging the appointment of four judges to the Supreme Court in July 2016 although the MoP had not been finalised. These judges are Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud, M.M. Shantanagouder and L. Nageswara Rao.

In his petition, Luthra has also questioned why he was not appointed as a judge of Delhi High Court last year and sought reasons from its chief justice.

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan as amicus curiae to assist the court on whether a lawyer can claim as a matter of right that he be considered for appointment as a judge and whether the chief justice of a high court should give reasons for non-consideration.

Luthra had also contended that the constitution bench, while quashing the NJAC, had envisaged the finalisation of the MoP by the Union government in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, but it was yet to be done. The petitioner alleged that the required transparency could not be maintained because of the lack of the MoP.

 More stories in India

  • Didi's Aadhaar battle in court
  • College rule waiver hope
  • SC nod to cut central forces
  • City-based Myanmar envoy dies in crash
  • Poll factor at play on Rahul D-day
  • India cautious on arc to counter China
  • JNU to start tech courses
  • 68 let off in Shivaji 'slur' raid
  • Penalty bar on pension accounts
  • Sidda backs minister
  • Sushma adoption probe call
  • Sabarimala women judge plea
  • BJP knocks on doors
  • JNU teachers 'try' VC
  • Cong sees attack on media
  • Salute after PM Somalia jibe
  • Pak mistrust shows in militant 'chat'
  • Liver study flags delay danger
  • SC stays Taj parking lot demolition, seeks policy
  • HC junks plea against Mersal
  • When flights bow to God's procession
  • BJP points 'blackmail' finger
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  