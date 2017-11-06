Saudi Buffett hit by purge

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. (AFP) Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's future king has tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge by arresting one of the most influential investors in the world. The billionaire prince, Alwaleed bin Talal, is among 11 princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers detained. So vast are his investments that he has been referred to as the Warren Buffett of the Middle East. Prince Alwaleed, a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding, invests in firms such as Citigroup and Twitter. The purge against the kingdom's political and business elite also targeted the head of the National Guard, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah. Some of the detainees were held at the opulent Ritz-Carlton hotel in the diplomatic quarter of Riyadh. News of the purge came early on Sunday after King Salman decreed the creation of an anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his 32-year-old favourite son who is known as "MbS" and has amassed power since rising from obscurity three years ago. Analysts say the arrests were another pre-emptive measure by the crown prince to remove powerful figures as he exerts control over the world's leading oil exporter. The analysts said the purge aimed to go beyond corruption to remove potential opposition to Prince Mohammed's ambitious reform agenda. In September, the king had announced that a ban on women driving would be lifted, while Prince Mohammed is trying to break decades of conservative tradition by promoting public entertainment and visits by foreign tourists. Prince Alwaleed, a flamboyant character, has sometimes used his prominence as an investor to aim barbs at the kingdom's rulers. The prince has a distant Indian link. In the darkest hours of the 2008 financial crisis, Prince Alwaleed had said he would increase his stake in Citigroup, in a move of solidarity with the then-embattled bank's chief executive officer, Vikram S. Pandit. Later, when the Indian-origin Pandit faced a rebuke from angry shareholders over a 2012 pay package that totalled $15 million, the prince said he voted for it. Reuters, NYTNS