Sardar survived eraser:Modi

New Delhi: Timed to coincide with the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of unsuccessful attempts to erase the contributions of the original Iron Man of India as he marked the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"There have been attempts to erase the contribution of Patel and ensure that he is forgotten. But Sardar is Sardar, whether or not any government or party recognises his contribution, the nation and the youth will not forget him," Modi said, flagging off a run to commemorate Patel's 142nd birth anniversary.

The comment was seen as a swipe at the Congress, whom Modi had accused in the past of running down India's first home minister, who was from Gujarat.

Modi's comments came against the backdrop of threats to vote against the BJP by the dominant Patidar community to which Patel belonged.

The Patidars, spearheaded by youth leader Hardik Patel, have been agitating for reservation under the OBC category.

While Modi indirectly pointed fingers at the Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah went all out and said three generations of the Congress had tried to erase Patel's contributions from history. He attacked the Congress for not bestowing the Bharat Ratna on the leader.

BJP leaders also highlighted that for the first time, the President and the Vice-President had gone to the Patel roundabout in New Delhi to pay tributes to the leader.