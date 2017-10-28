Sangh to push for free Tibet

New Delhi: The RSS's economic wing will urge the Narendra Modi government to openly demand the independence of Tibet, underlining that such a move is crucial to isolate China and secure India's borders. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has invited Acharya Yeshe Phutsok, deputy Speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, at its rally in Delhi on Sunday to call for a boycott of Chinese goods and adopt indigenous products. The Manch said the demand for a free Tibet would be raised at the Swadeshi Maharally, to be held at the Ramlila Maidan. "We have invited the deputy Speaker and the demand for Tibet's independence from China will be raised at the rally along with our drive against Chinese goods. We will also submit a detailed memorandum to the government and ask it to raise the demand for a free Tibet," the co-convenor of the Manch, Ashwini Mahajan, told The Telegraph. Such a demand could embarrass the Modi government as officially it recognises the Tibetan region as an integral part of China. Further, the call for a free Tibet could run the risk of China making a similar demand over Kashmir and also up the ante over border disputes in Arunachal Pradesh. Mahajan, however, stressed that by providing refuge to the Tibetan government in exile, whose headquarters is in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, India indirectly supported the demand for Tibet's independence and should now make the call openly. He said raising the issue was crucial to isolate China on the global platform. "China's expansionist and imperialistic drive started only after the occupation of Tibet. India should work for the independence of Tibet. Only when Tibet becomes free will the border security concerns of India be solved," said Annada Shanker Panigrahi, the national head of the Manch's agitation wing. Panigrahi said the government's "bold" stand on the Doklam stand-off with China had succeeded and now Modi should exhibit the same "firmness" with regard to Tibet and Chinese goods. "Strict anti-dumping and quality provisions should be invoked to ban Chinese chemical and plastic products, which are destroying our environment," Panigrahi said. The Manch argues that because of the influx of cheap Chinese goods, the domestic medium and small industries had suffered badly, leading to huge job losses. Now, the RSS affiliate has added a new dimension by clubbing the campaign for a free Tibet with its anti-China agitation. "The Modi government also wants the people to raise their voice against Chinese goods. The government can use the excuse of public opinion to act," an RSS leader said.