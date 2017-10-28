Salute after PM Somalia jibe

Kovind with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday praised Kerala's tradition of religious harmony and achievements in "human development and health care", some of his remarks appearing at odds with recent comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Last year, Modi had said that on the matter of "child death ratio among the Scheduled Tribes, the situation in Kerala is more dangerous than that in Somalia". Adityanath had during the Janaraksha Yatra in the southern state this month said the Kerala government should learn from Uttar Pradesh how to run hospitals. But Kovind held up Kerala's "health care and education" as "an example for the rest of the country", implying that other states should learn from it. Like Modi, he too referred to an African country in the context of Kerala, but only to praise the role of Malayali teachers in educating its children. "A few weeks ago, I travelled to Ethiopia on my first visit abroad as President. I met senior people in Ethiopia who turned emotional when they spoke of the impact of Indian schoolteachers on their lives 30 or 40 years ago. A large number of those pioneering school teachers were from Kerala," the President said. Most of his praise was reserved for the multi-religious state's history of tolerance and social reform. He again held this up as an example for other parts of the country to emulate. "Historically, Kerala has been a land of spiritualism with a tradition of spiritual leadership and social reform extending from Adi Shankaracharya to Sri Narayana Guru, Ayyankali and so many others," Kovind said after launching Technocity, an IT hub, here. "Over the centuries, your state has been home to some great religions. Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish cultures have existed in close proximity here. They all gave space to one another. It's important to keep that tradition of harmony alive today." He cited Kerala's achievements in sanitation and local self-government and tried to provide a historical perspective to its progressive bent. "The kingdom of Travancore was one of our most progressive states before Independence. The then princely family is remembered for its reforms and welfare measures. Of course, it is also remembered for giving us that great artist, Raja Ravi Varma," he said. The President described how Roman ships used to frequent the Malabar Coast and how Arab traders and Europeans followed in quest of spices. "They wrote of the efficiency and ethical practices of the ports and praised the honesty of the administrators they met in Kerala. In the 15th century, Chinese explorer Zheng He was repeatedly drawn to Kerala and made several voyages to this state," he said. Kovind praised the overseas Malayali migrants, especially those working in the Gulf, for helping their state and the country with their remittances. "Not only are the people of Kerala educated and knowledgeable; they are -- I should say you are -- willing to use that education and knowledge to venture out and help build our nation." Kovind provided a personal touch to his praise of Kerala by citing a Malayali, George, who he said had been a tenant at his home in Kanpur for the past 10 years. "He is the best tenant anybody can hope to have," the President said.