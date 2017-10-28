The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Sabarimala women judge plea

New Delhi: A fresh plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the formation of a constitution bench that would have 50 per cent women judges or a special jury with eminent personalities to hear the case relating to women's entry into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The plea, filed by S. Parameswaran Nampoothiri who is also a party in the ongoing matter in the apex court, said "only women can understand and feel better" on the issue.

It also referred to the fact that since 1950, only six woman judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court and that the Sabarimala case be referred to a bench half of whose judges would be women.

The petition, while seeking the constitution of a "special jury" of retired judges, historians and writers as an alternative to handle the PILs, also claimed that there was a "judicial emergency" because of delay in disposal of cases. PTI

