Riot probe on CV need not hurt

New Delhi: Y.C. Modi on Monday took charge as the chief of the National Investigation Agency.

Modi is the third police officer involved in Gujarat riot-related investigations to have been picked for a key post in three months.

The IPS officer was part of the probe team that gave Narendra Modi a clean chit in the Gulbarg Society massacre of 2002. R.K. Raghavan, a former CBI chief who headed the team, was named the high commissioner to Cyprus in August.

Last week, Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer who had overseen the initial probe into the Godhra train burning case, was appointed CBI special director.

The baton has passed in the NIA after a tumultuous phase during which allegations surfaced that the agency was under pressure to dilute cases against the so-called "saffron terrorists".