Release reporter, says Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday repeated its demand for the immediate release of journalist Vinod Verma, arrested by Chhattisgarh police for suspected blackmail and extortion of a minister with a "sex CD".

"The Congress demands that Verma be released immediately and the entire episode be probed independently. We also demand the resignation of the Chhattisgarh minister," Congress leader Pawan Khera said here. Verma was arrested although no FIR was lodged against him, he said. "Is it a crime if Verma was investigating a sex scandal involving a BJP minister?" Khera asked.

The Chhattisgarh government recommended a CBI probe into the "sex CD" row. PTI