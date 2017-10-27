Ration advice to states

New Delhi: The government has instructed states not to deny benefits under the public distribution system to beneficiaries who don't have Aadhaar numbers or haven't linked their ration cards to the biometric identifier, the directive coming after a Jharkhand girl's recent death from alleged starvation. It has also asked state governments not to delete eligible households from the list of PDS beneficiaries for non-possession of Aadhaar cards and warned of strict action in case of violations. The Union food ministry clarified that names could be deleted from the ration card database only after a proper verification established "beyond reasonable doubt" that an entry was not genuine. Local officials in BJP-ruled Jharkhand had claimed Santoshi Kumari died of malaria in Simdega, 150km from Ranchi, on September 28. But activists have alleged the 11-year-old girl died of starvation after being denied PDS ration because her family's ration card had been cancelled as it was not linked to the 12-digit identifier. According to the instructions issued this week, field functionaries in states have been asked to ensure that beneficiaries are not turned away for not possessing Aadhaar cards and to record all exceptions in a separate logbook. States will have to devise a mechanism for monthly audit and inspection, including field verifications of such "exceptions" to guard against any possible "misuse". "The intention is to ensure that no one is denied any food benefits for lack of Aadhaar, lack of linking, or technical difficulty in biometric authentication," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of the Aadhaar-issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India, told PTI. "As long as a person is genuine, he has to be given the benefit, in this case, ration." The food ministry said states and Union territories would have to arrange for Aadhaar enrolment facilities for those without the biometric card and link their Aadhaar numbers with ration cards. The Centre had on Wednesday told the Supreme Court the deadline for linking Aadhaar numbers to various facilities would be extended till March 31 for those who don't have the cards now. So far, 82 per cent of ration cards across the country have been seeded with Aadhaar numbers. The food ministry directive mentions that till an Aadhaar number is assigned to a beneficiary, subsidised food grain will be given on production of the ration card, enrolment slip and other documents like the election card. It said that even if all the members of an eligible household don't have Aadhaar cards, the full quantity of subsidised food grain or cash transfer of food subsidy will have to be extended once the requirements laid down are fulfilled. If a biometric authentication fails because of a technical glitch or poor biometric quality, the beneficiary concerned will have to be provided the benefits if he or she produces their Aadhaar card along with the ration card. PTI