Rajnath tiptoes on Pak role in talks

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday suggested the government may not be averse to involving Pakistan in talks on Kashmir leaving the decision to the new interlocutor. The home minister did not mention Pakistan but said the Narendra Modi government was not against engaging with "whoever" interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma wants to. Asked if Delhi was also thinking of involving Pakistan, Rajnath was initially guarded but said after a pause: "It is completely at the discretion of Sharma and he is free to engage (with) whoever he wants to." Reacting to the appointment of the interlocutor, the Pakistan foreign office said on Tuesday that "without the participation of the Hurriyat leadership, no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight or meaning". Theoretically, Rajnath has not shut the Hurriyat out of talks with the interlocutor, giving Sharma "complete freedom to talk to all groups and individuals he thinks important and necessary". Sharma is keeping his options open. Asked whether he would talk to the Hurriyat, Sharma told The Telegraph: "In the national interest, this is not the right time to comment on who will I talk with or not. This will only derail the very objective of the dialogue process. Let me go there first and speak to people and other stakeholders. We all want a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem." Asked about engaging Pakistan, Sharma said: "Right now, I cannot categorically say who will I talk to and won't talk to." Sources suggested that if Sharma's eventual report proposed that the government engage with Pakistan, it would offer the Centre a chance to explore the possibility of resuming talks without losing face. An earlier attempt by Islamabad to directly deal with the Hurriyat had been cited by the Narendra Modi government to call off talks, triggering a slide in bilateral relations that are still in a limbo. Even last year, Delhi had rejected a proposal from Islamabad. Against such a backdrop, the reluctance of Rajnath to categorically reject any role for Pakistan signals a subtle shift. But it is not clear whether Rajnath was merely trying to avoid a controversy on a day US secretary of state Rex Tillerson landed in Pakistan and later reached India or something more substantial will emerge. Sources in the home ministry said the Centre was trying to pick up from where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had left off, advocating talks with all sections in Kashmir. Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, a BJP ally, has also invoked Vajpayee's healing-touch policy for Kashmir. A senior ministry official recalled that on Vajpayee's instructions, then deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani had met Hurriyat leaders at North Block in January 2004. "Vajpayee had spoken about resolving all issues with Pakistan, including that of Jammu and Kashmir, through bilateral dialogue and also carried his message of peace to Pakistan during his bus journey to Lahore in February 1999," the official said.