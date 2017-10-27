Rajnath query on Pandit rehab

Mehbooba Mufti New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday and sought a status report on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and the reasons for the delay in providing jobs to them, sources said. The Centre is keen for jobs to be provided to the Pandits who have returned to the Valley, hoping such an initiative will encourage other Pandits to return too. The Narendra Modi government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the rehabilitation programme. "Rajnathji asked Mehbooba to send a status report on the rehabilitation of the Pandits and the total number of jobs provided to them," a senior home ministry official said. "During a recent review meeting, the ministry had found that there had been a delay in providing jobs to the Pandits, who had returned after two decades." Mehbooba told Rajnath that her government "was acquiring more land to build composite townships exclusively for the Pandits", the official added. A package announced by the previous UPA government envisages 6,000 jobs for returning Pandits, of which 4,300 are yet to be handed out. "Several appointments have been held up because of legal issues," another official said. The Pandits had been driven out of the Valley by militants in 1990. The Sangh-BJP has been alleging that Hindus from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who had migrated to Jammu in 1947 were being denied their rights by discriminatory state laws, and that the status of the displaced Pandits remained unresolved. During the hour-long meeting, Rajnath and Mehbooba reviewed the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 80,000-crore economic package for the state, announced in November 2015. The BJP is a partner in the state's ruling coalition. Sources said Mehbooba had briefed Rajnath about the steps being taken to speed up the implementation of the package, whose five components are humanitarian relief, disaster management, social infrastructure, economic infrastructure and developmental spending. A sum of Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for new infrastructure projects. Sources said Mehbooba had during Thursday's meeting congratulated the Centre for choosing reconciliation over confrontation by appointing an interlocutor for Kashmir to hold a sustained dialogue with all the stakeholders. "She said the road map chalked out by the Centre followed the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee model," an official said. According to official figures, 62,000 Kashmiri migrant families, mostly Pandits, are registered with the government. Of them, 40,000 are registered in Jammu, 20,000 in Delhi and 2,000 in other parts of the country. In January, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution calling for the return of the Pandits and other migrants.