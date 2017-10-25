Rajasthan defers judge-shield bill

Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan on Tuesday deferred until next year a widely criticised bill that seeks to protect public servants and judges from prosecution without its prior sanction.

The bill also includes a provision that requires the media to obtain government permission for the publication of details regarding judges and public servants who face accusations over action taken in the course of their duty.

In the face of flak from the Opposition, the government on Tuesday referred the bill to a select Assembly committee, which has been asked to submit its report in the next session.

Amid an uproar from the Opposition Congress, the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Assembly by home minister Gulabchand Kataria on Monday to replace an ordinance promulgated on September 7.

At the beginning of the Question Hour on Tuesday, parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore informed the House that chief minister Vasundhara Raje had held a meeting of ministers on Monday night to discuss the bill and that the home minister would apprise the Assembly of the development.

As the Opposition MLAs rushed into the Well demanding withdrawal of the bill, Kataria said the government would consider the suggestions put forward by the members. He then moved a proposal to refer the bill to the select committee. The proposal was passed by the Assembly.

Besides parties, the Editors Guild of India has opposed the "harmful" bill and demanded its withdrawal. Violations would attract a punishment of two years in jail, according to the bill.