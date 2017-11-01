Rahul takes a dig at ‘Dr’ over World Bank report; Jaitley  cites ‘ease of corruption’

Rahul Gandhi: fired the first salvo. Picture: PTI

New Delhi, Nov. 1 (PTI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the UPA's ‘ease of doing corruption’ has been replaced by NDA's ‘ease of doing business’.

Jaitley mentioned only the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government and his Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Democratic Alliance that ended two terms of the UPA, and not anyone in particular.

Arun Jaitley: Ahem, remember ease of doing corruption? Picture: Prem Singh

But his comment, made on Twitter, came shortly after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's jibe at him over a World Bank report released yesterday that shows India has improved its global ranking by 30 notches on its Ease of Doing Business index.

Rahul had taken pot shots at the finance minister saying people knew the “reality” of the 'ease of doing business' but the improvement in survey rankings was a good thought to keep “Dr Jaitley” happy. Rahul has been referring to Jaitley as a doctor whose medicines are not working.

Rahul’s tweeted his comment in Hindi.

Jaitley retorted, on Twitter: “The difference between the UPA and NDA - 'The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business'”.

On Tuesday, the World Bank released a report showing that India has improved its rank by 30 notches to 100th position in the “ease of doing business” index.

”Everyone knows the reality of 'ease of doing business', but it is a good thought to keep oneself happy 'Dr Jaitley',” Rahul had said.

