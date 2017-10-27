Rahul sees double-tap on economy

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has identified the Narendra Modi government's alleged neglect of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as the primary reason for a looming jobs crisis, blaming demonetisation and flawed implementation of the GST. Addressing a conference of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Rahul said: "The way this regime is working, or not working, has led to a double tap killing of the Indian economy. Commandos in hostage situations fire what is called a double tap, two quick, closely placed shots fired at the chest to ensure that their terrorist target is dead." Rahul said: "We are a nation of small, micro and medium businesses. Nearly six crore of these enterprises are our backbone but they get very little support. These businesses are India's traditional network. These networks are situated in thousands of clusters across the country, they are rich with knowledge and skill and make up the heart of our economic legacy. The only force capable of meeting the Chinese challenge (in terms of jobs) is this SME network." Calling for a new deal for SMEs, he said: "They account for 40 per cent of India's economic output and half of India's exports. They account for 80 per cent of all non-agriculture employment. Yet all SMEs combined get as much credit as the ten largest businesses, even though this money generates 30 times more employment. Even yesterday's bank recapitalisation targets only India's big corporates, throwing crumbs at MSMEs. Imagine how much employment we could create if we actually made capital available to you in the same way we do for biggest companies in the country." Promising emphasis on SMEs, he said: "Why is the government treating their most powerful weapon in the fight against unemployment without dignity? Why does the government disrespect them and treat them like thieves? I am here today to say that we trust you. We understand the terror you feel at the unpredictable nature of this computerised licence raj." Rahul said the very first speech by Modi in Parliament had disappointed him, as the Prime Minister relied on phrases like "lab-to-land, organic farming, real-time data, soil health card", instead of laying out a vision. "What disturbed me was the condescending tone that ran through the speech like a thread. And that tone has embedded itself in the psyche of this government and it has become the bedrock of its immense arrogance," he said.