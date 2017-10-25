Rahul GST jibe with Gabbar dialogue

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stretched his description of GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax" by twisting a popular dialogue from the blockbuster Sholay to suggest the new system was as bad as extortion.

GST has become a major factor in the Gujarat elections, with small traders and shopkeepers up in arms against the ruling BJP.

While the Congress has been trying to exploit the sentiment, the BJP - which sold the GST as panacea for all ills at a midnight session in Parliament's Central Hall to launch the tax - is frantically offering concessions to salvage the situation.