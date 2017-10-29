Radha-Krishna diet control

Yogi Adityanath Lucknow: Vrindavan and Barsana in Mathura district have been notified as places of pilgrimage, which means an existing but limited non-vegetarian ban will cover the two towns in their entirety and extend to eggs as well. Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood in Vrindavan while Barsana is considered the birthplace of Radha. The Yogi Adityanath government issued the notification on Friday evening, prompting Opposition accusations of trying to influence voters ahead of state-wide civic polls from November 22. The Congress claimed that the notification and the state election commission's announcement of the poll dates were separated by just an hour. The notification bans the sale and consumption of liquor, meat, fish and eggs across the two municipal areas. A restriction on liquor and meat is already in force in the vicinity of temples in Vrindavan through an administrative order but there is none in Barsana. Fish are not usually sold in these areas but eggs were available. Religious affairs minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, whose hails from Barsana, said the notification would "enable the government to allocate more funds to develop and beautify" the birthplaces of Krishna and Radha to attract more tourists from across the world. But Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi said: "No law requires the government to issue such a notification in order to spend money on development. Besides, liquor and meat are already banned around the temples of Vrindavan." Friday's order is confined to the two towns although the BJP had said before the Assembly elections that the entire district of Mathura would be declared as a centre of pilgrimage. "But this could not be done because of the district's mixed population --- the Muslims would have reacted to a ban on meat," an official said. Kantanath Chaturvedi, president of an association of priests in Mathura, said his organisation would start a movement against the BJP government for failing to declare the whole of Mathura as a pilgrimage centre. Vrindavan, a suburban town administered by a Nagar Palika Parishad, attracts over 1.5 crore pilgrims and tourists, including 50,000 foreigners, every year. Barsana, a Nagar Panchayat, draws 60 lakh devotees, including 2 lakh foreigners. Chief minister and BJP leader Adityanath is under pressure to deliver in the civic elections --- involving 16 Nagar Nigams, 198 Nagar Palika Parishads and 438 Nagar Panchayats --- before the 2019 general election. Mathura district tourism officer D.K. Sharma said that no other place in Uttar Pradesh bore the official status of a centre of pilgrimage although liquor and meat were banned in the temple areas of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Vindhyachal. He, however, clarified that Haridwar, Kedarnath and Badrinath (Uttarakhand) had been so notified, with Haridwar having earned the tag from a BJP government when it was still part of Uttar Pradesh. "Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir and Shirdi in Maharashtra too are notified pilgrimage centres," Sharma said. Seven of Vrindavan's 5,500 temples are over 500 years old while one among Barsana's 50 is believed to have an antiquity of several centuries.