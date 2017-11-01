Prices of cooking gas, jet fuel raised

LPG cylinders: burning issue.

New Delhi, Nov. 1 (PTI): The government-owned oil marketing companies increased the prices of cooking gas and jet fuel on Wednesday, trimming subsidies further on LPG, and citing firmer international prices of petroleum for ATF.

LPG or liquefied petroleum gas will now be costlier by Rs 4.50 a cylinder, the 19th increase in rates since July 2016 when the government decided to eliminate subsidy on it by raising prices every month.

ATF or aviation turbine fuel, commonly known as jet fuel, has been marked up by two per cent on firming international rates, the fourth straight increase in rates since August, according to price notifications posted by state-owned retailers.

Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 93 more, at Rs 742 per bottle. At the last revision on October 1, it had been marked up by Rs 50 to Rs 649 a bottle.

Subsidised LPG price will now be costlier by Rs 4.50 per 14.2- kg cylinder, at Rs 495.69.

Last year, the government had asked state-run oil firms to raise prices every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March next year.

Since the implementation of the policy of monthly increases from July last year, subsidised LPG rates have gone up by Rs 76.51 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 419.18 in June 2016.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders a year at subsidised rates. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price.

ATF will now cost Rs 54,143 per kilolitre (kl) in Delhi, Rs 1,098 per kl more than Rs 53,045 previously, oil companies said.

This is the fourth consecutive monthly hike in ATF price, the last being by six per cent (Rs 3,025 per kl) on October 1.

State-owned oil firms revise rates of LPG and ATF on 1st of every month based on average oil price and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.

Across the country, there are 181.1 million customers of subsidized LPG, including 30 million poor women who were given free connections during the last one year under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna.

There are 26.6 million users of non-subsidised cooking gas.