'PR team is pathetic': Anant Ambani's 'chicken rescue' during padyatra grabs eyeballs

On a journey to seek spiritual blessings ahead of his 30th birthday, Anant Ambani ended up seeking the attention of social media for saving chickens.

The Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries embarked on a padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. However, mid-journey, his encounter with a truckload of chicken sparked a debate online.

In the video, Anant Ambani can be seen stopping a van near Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, carrying chickens for slaughter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He then instructed his team to pay the owner and rescue all the birds caged in the vehicle.

According to sources, he paid double the price for the chickens, which are going to be fostered in Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center spearheaded by Anant Ambani.

While many have applauded this philanthropic act of compassion, others have found it to be nothing but a mere PR stunt.

Known to be an animal lover, the sincerity of Anant Ambani's action has been questioned by many netizens.

Resonating with many others on the regular supply of meat for the carnivorous residents of Vantara, one X user wrote, "Anant Ambani is son of one of the richest people in the world, has great financial & political power. But his PR team is pathetic. How did they think saving chickens was a good idea—especially when he owns Vantara a private zoo where non-veg is served!!"

One scoffed, "Will the 'rescued' caged hens by Shri Anant Ambani ji be used to feed carnivorous animals in his Vantara wildlife center in Jamnagar?"

One uploaded an AI-generated image of Anant feeding grass to tigers at Vantara.

Another user questioned Anant's choice of wearing leather clothing during Sangeet.

He wrote, "In an Ugly PR event, Anant Ambani saved 250 hens from being butchered. He paid twice of the total cost of the hens. Funny thing is, in his own sangeet ceremony, he wore an Alligator leather jacket worth 40,000 Euros."

One user shared a wedding video of Anant dancing on a horse and wrote, "Anant Ambani EXPOSED. He was sitting on horse and dancing during his wedding. Just look at face of the horse, it's cruel. And this guy was saving chickens for his social media PR, he violated rules not only in Vantara for sure."

What Anant is upto

As a mark of faith and devotion, Anant Ambani is walking over 140 km to the holy Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka.

Having battled severe lung disease, thyroid issues, and Cushing's syndrome since childhood, he continues to walk the distance, defying health challenges.

He undertakes the journey at night to avoid causing disturbance during the day and aims to complete it on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

So far, he has walked for nearly 60km and is expected to cover the remaining distance in about four days.