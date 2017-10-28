Poll factor at play on Rahul D-day

Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress president appears to have been put off till the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The party has time till December 31 to complete the organisational election and the results of the two polls will be declared on December 18. The speculation in Congress circles is that Rahul will formally take over on December 28, the party's foundation day. Sources said two streams of thought were running parallel among the top leaders. While one section wants Rahul's immediate elevation as his campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal as Congress president will have a greater impact, the other feels the window available between December 18 and 31 is better and the time now should be devoted to electioneering only. The second section has two fears: one, the leadership's attention will get diverted if someone files nomination for the post of president and forces a contest. Two, an impression could be created that Rahul's elevation had a negative impact on the outcome if the Congress performs badly in the Assembly elections. The earlier plan was to announce the election schedule and Rahul could have been declared president on the last day of filing of nominations. This process was to be completed by October 31 so that he could resume his electioneering in Gujarat as party president. But the plan rested on the presumption that there would not be any contest. Now some leaders see the possibility of mischief, sponsored or spontaneous, to force a contest. That can create a major disruption ahead of the crucial Gujarat polls and the safer option is to coronate Rahul after December 18. No decision has, however, been taken so far. Senior leaders say the internal feedback about the party's prospects is not very bright for Himachal but extremely encouraging for Gujarat. Rahul, anyway, is working as the functional head of the party and the results of the Assembly elections - positive or negative - will be linked to him only.