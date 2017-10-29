PM to find time for varsity: Official

Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, has agreed to attend its annual convocation in Santiniketan.

A meeting of the university's executive council, held in the university's Calcutta office on Saturday, unanimously resolved to send a delegation to Delhi soon to discuss the tentative date for the ceremony.

The university has not had a convocation for four years, inconveniencing several thousand graduates who have not received their degrees.

The Telegraph had reported on October 9 that in the absence of consent from the Prime Minister, the university was planning to give away its degree certificates without the customary convocation, breaking with a 66-year-old tradition. Some 15,000 graduates and postgraduates are yet to receive their certificates.

On Saturday, Visva-Bharati's officiating vice-chancellor Swapan Kumar Datta said in Calcutta: "The Union HRD minister has informed us that the chancellor (the Prime Minister) has agreed to visit Santiniketan and attend the convocation."

The university had written a number of letters to the HRD minister since 2016, seeking a date when it would be possible for the Prime Minister to attend the convocation.

The last time a chancellor had attended a Visva-Bharati convocation was in 2008, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.