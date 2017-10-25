The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Plea for Jaya probe in SC
Our Legal Correspondent
Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: A petition was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court seeking a commission of three serving or retired apex court judges to probe the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in Chennai's Apollo Hospital on December 5 last year.

P.A. Joseph, a Chennai-based advocate who has filed the petition through counsel Sivabala Murugan, has challenged a Madras High Court judgment nearly three weeks ago that there was no illegality in the AIADMK government's appointment of an inquiry commission headed by former high court judge A. Arumughaswami.

Joseph has contended that the high court erroneously interpreted the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, which mandates a resolution from the legislature for such appointments. In the present case, Joseph said, no such legislative sanction was obtained and the government set up the commission on its own.

The high court had ruled that state had rightly constituted the one-man commission and there was no need, as Joseph has claimed, for any legislative sanction.

According to Joseph, Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital with fever and dehydration on September 22, 2016. The hospital had soon after issued a statement saying she was under observation, that she had "no fever now" and was subsisting on a "normal diet", Joseph said. He also cited repeated statements from AIADMK ministers and the hospital authorities that the former chief minister would be discharged in a few days and would resume normal official duties soon. Despite all such statements, Joseph said, Jayalalithaa died on December 5.

