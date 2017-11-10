Pizza & Potter before quiz

New Delhi: Pizza slices, sandwiches and chocolates were served first. Chitchat on Harry Potter, music and fancy bikes followed. Only then did the questions about the murder begin.

The CBI on Thursday donned kid gloves as it questioned the 16-year-old Class XI student suspected of slitting the throat of Pradyuman Thakur, 7, in a toilet at their Gurgaon school in September.

"We took special care to handle the minor accused. We treated him to choice food to make him comfortable," a senior agency official said.

The suspect's parents were present at the questioning, which began at 10.45am at the CBI headquarters. The four sleuths, who included a woman, tried to create a "homely atmosphere". The doors of the room were kept open during the questioning.

The boy was later served lunch and driven to the shop in Gurgaon from where he is suspected to have bought the knife allegedly used in the crime. At 5pm, he was taken back to the juvenile home where he is being detained.