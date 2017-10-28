Penalty bar on pension accounts

Madurai: Madras High Court on Friday restrained banks from levying penalty for not maintaining the minimum balance in accounts where monthly old-age pension is credited.

A bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Nisha Bhanu passed the interim order on a public interest litigation filed by advocate S. Louis, who sought exemption from the minimum balance criteria for the pension accounts.

The court ordered the Reserve Bank, the State Bank of India and the Union joint finance secretary, among others, to file their responses and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The petitioner had submitted that the collection of penalty would defeat the purpose of the old-age pension scheme, which was aimed at helping people aged 65 and above who did not have financial support and those suffering from physical and mental challenges.

Louis told the court the Alangulam branch of the State Bank of India here deducted Rs 350 as penalty from the pension amount of Rs 1,000 of a 75-year old woman for not maintaining the minimum balance.

The petitioner said he wrote to the branch manager to stop the practice of deducting money in such cases but got no response.

The SBI had claimed that it had collected Rs 235.06 crore as penalty from 388.74 lakh account-holders who did not maintain the minimum balance.

In all fairness, the amount collected as penalty from the old-age pensioners should be deposited back in their accounts, Louis said.