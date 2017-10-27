Pehlu killer shield slur on Rajasthan

New Delhi: Civil rights groups on Thursday accused the Rajasthan government of protecting the cow vigilantes accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in April and pledged to move court to ensure justice. "It's most shocking that the Rajasthan police have exonerated the six accused Pehlu had named in his dying declaration. We won't allow the case to be buried; we'll soon file a protest petition before the trial court," Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising said. She also questioned the Centre's silence on the matter. Pehlu, 55, was fatally assaulted in Alwar on April 1 while transporting cattle he had bought to his village in Haryana. The police last month told the trial court the six accused Pehlu had named were not seen in video footage of the lynching that bystanders had recorded on their cellphones, and that the mobile phone records of the accused showed they were 4km away. A senior Rajasthan police officer, however, told this newspaper that these six, whose names have been removed from the FIR, belonged to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and had therefore never been arrested although the cops knew their whereabouts. He said his private view was that they were involved. "People are being lynched by gau rakshaks (self-styled cow protectors) who enjoy tacit support from the government," Jaising told a news conference at the Press Club of India, Delhi, where Pehlu's wife and children were present. "Why is the responsibility of protecting the animals not being given to the police rather than policing being outsourced to private people (vigilantes)?" Teesta Setalvad, social activist and Narendra Modi critic, said the protest petition against " gau antakvad" (cow terrorism) would highlight the police's dubious role. "We'll set up a committee to take legal recourse in lynching cases, like (the one set up for) the Gujarat 2002 riot cases to ensure punishment of the perpetrators. In several cases, the police have deliberately weakened the (lynching) cases to help the accused get bail," she said. Setalvad highlighted how the accused in the September 2015 lynching of Mohammed Akhlaque in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, were out on bail. Activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan alleged the cow vigilantes enjoyed protection from the BJP government, and the "police have joined hands with these goondas to spread fear in the Muslim community". Pehlu's son Irshad, an eyewitness who survived the attack, said all the six accused -Hukum Chand, Jagmal Yadav, Navin Sharma, Om Prakash, Rahul and Sudheer - were guilty. While these six were never arrested, the remaining nine named in the FIR - all local youths including two juveniles - were arrested and received bail.