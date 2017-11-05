The Telegraph
Sunday, November 5, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Passed-up lawyer tied to Ananda Marga

Passed-up lawyer tied to Ananda Marga
Our bureau
Pankaj Kumar

Ranchi: An advocate denied promotion as a judge by the Supreme Court collegium because of his purported links to unnamed organisations has said he is associated with the Ananda Marga, which describes itself as a spiritual and social service organisation.

In a resolution made public on Friday, the collegium had said it found Pankaj Kumar, a veteran advocate, unsuitable for elevation as judge in Jharkhand High Court and cited his "associations/links with many over-ground front organisations". The collegium did not name any outfit.

Kumar, who hails from Palamau, told The Telegraph on Saturday: "I was born and brought up with the Ananda Marga. There is no organisation other than this that I am associated with. I studied at one of the schools run by the Ananda Marga at Anandnagar in Bihar's Banka area. My association with the outfit is for seeking spiritual solace and meditation.

"I'm not disappointed nor do I regret anything. Rather, I shall serve people and keep pursuing my noble profession with honesty and renewed energy now."

Headquartered in Bengal's Purulia district, the Ananda Marga had grown rapidly, especially in Bihar where it was founded, in the 1960s and then fallen afoul of Indira Gandhi.

An Ananda Margi is an accused in an assassination attempt in 1975 on the then Chief Justice of India, A.N. Roy, who had been handpicked by Indira and would be instrumental a year later in an Emergency-era judgment that suspended citizens' right to challenge detentions. The appeal in the case is still pending.

"We are a religious organisation as per a Supreme Court order of 1983," Swami Divyachetananada Avadhuta said on behalf of the Ananda Marga on Friday.

 More stories in India

  • Love jihad list strike rate low
  • NIA steps into hills
  • Backlash on dengue death
  • Cong makes PM think of 'nest of termites'
  • What if Trump fired you
  • Talks snub whip on separatists
  • Plea for Hindu 'minority' tag
  • Nun honoured in presence of slayer
  • RSS cloud on Goa IAS cadre call
  • RS seat rift in AAP
  • One-hour test for TB
  • Promotion limbo in govt
  • Pinarayi eyes Q&A on TV every week
  • Forester exam relief
  • IIT village internship
  • Akshardham attack suspect arrested
  • Vans to have milk scanners
  • Notes on a year of NOTEBANDI
  • Cradle Museum
  • If there is paradise on earth, it is not here
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  