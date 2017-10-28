Pak mistrust shows in militant 'chat'

Srinagar: Two top militant commanders suspected their Pakistani handlers were passing on information about their whereabouts to Indian agencies to get them killed, purported telephone conversations between the two suggest. It is unusual for militants to blame Pakistanis for any role in raids on their hideouts. But the reported conversations between Zakir Musa,who heads the Kashmir chapter of al Qaida, and his deputy Abu Dujana have surfaced months after the junior's death and reveal how deep-rooted their suspicion about the Pakistanis was. Zakir, the head of al Qaida wing Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, is a Kashmiri. Dujana was a Pakistani and was killed during a gun battle with troops in August this year. Dujana was one of the most wanted militants, heading the Lashkar in Kashmir, but parted ways and joined Zakir's group earlier this year. In the purported phone conversations, Dujana is heard telling Zakir that Pakistanis wanted him to release a video against the Qaida leader and dissociate himself from his group. The purported conversations were released by al Sindh, a little-known media arm of the Qaida wing. In the phone chat, Dujana is heard saying he was told that Zakir had shared the whereabouts of Abbas, a militant killed this year fighting security forces - seen as an insinuation that the Qaida leader was working for the Indians. "I don't know what is happening my friend," Dujana is heard saying. To this, Zakir replies: "Yesterday I was talking with Rehaan and Abdullah (militants). They were saying your ' paar walay' (people across the border) are seeking your (Zakir's) pinpoint location. It has happened many times whenever a brother (militant) discloses pinpoint location, the forces have raided that particular place." The militant leadership in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad has dubbed Zakir's group a creation of Indian agencies. The claims followed Zakir's parting of ways with the Hizbul Mujahideen this year after he espoused a "pan-Islamist" agenda and threatened to kill separatist leaders, claiming they were corrupt. In Kashmir, however, Zakir is a hero to radicalised youths, who often raise slogans praising him. At another point in the purported conversation, Zakir is heard telling Dujana not to trust anyone. At this, Dujana retorts by saying "whatever I am doing is for Allah". Zakir tells Dujana not to trust Pakistani outfits. Dujana replies that Pakistanis wanted his "pinpoint location" but he was not disclosing it. "Whoever gives the pinpoint location to them, he (the person whose whereabouts are disclosed) faces Allah soon. I know everything, who is doing such things and from where these things happen," Dujana is heard saying.