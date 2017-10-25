Pak: Futile without Hurriyat

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday said any interaction related to Kashmir would be meaningless without the participation of the separatist Hurriyat conference, as the Narendra Modi government sought to switch to dialogue with various shades of opinion in the troubled state. "For any dialogue process to be meaningful and result-oriented, it has to include the three main parties - India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiris," Pakistan's foreign office said. "In that context, without the participation of the Hurriyat leadership, no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight or meaning." The comments came a day after the government appointed former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as its special representative to initiate the dialogue process. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said the move to appoint an interlocutor did not appear to be sincere and realistic. "If anything, the Indian government's announcement illustrated a recognition - once again - of the futility of the use of force and of the indispensability of dialogue," the spokesperson said, responding to a question on the Indian government's announcement designating an interlocutor for Kashmir. Referring to the interlocutor's mandate to understand the "legitimate aspirations" of the Kashmiri people, Islamabad maintained that this has been known for 70 years - "realisation of their right to self-determination''. The spokesperson iterated Pakistan's stated position that the need of the hour was to end "Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and to have dialogue for peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people". Pakistan also hoped that the international community would play "its rightful role" in facilitating "durable and sustainable peace and stability in South Asia''. Islamabad has always been open to making the Kashmir issue multilateral - as opposed to India's position that it is a bilateral matter. Pakistan, however, got a shot in the arm last week when US secretary of state Rex Tillerson offered to play a mediating role between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, whose hostility is widely perceived as a threat to stability in the region.