The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Pak: Futile without Hurriyat

Pak: Futile without Hurriyat
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday said any interaction related to Kashmir would be meaningless without the participation of the separatist Hurriyat conference, as the Narendra Modi government sought to switch to dialogue with various shades of opinion in the troubled state.

"For any dialogue process to be meaningful and result-oriented, it has to include the three main parties - India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiris," Pakistan's foreign office said.

"In that context, without the participation of the Hurriyat leadership, no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight or meaning."

The comments came a day after the government appointed former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as its special representative to initiate the dialogue process.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said the move to appoint an interlocutor did not appear to be sincere and realistic. "If anything, the Indian government's announcement illustrated a recognition - once again - of the futility of the use of force and of the indispensability of dialogue," the spokesperson said, responding to a question on the Indian government's announcement designating an interlocutor for Kashmir.

Referring to the interlocutor's mandate to understand the "legitimate aspirations" of the Kashmiri people, Islamabad maintained that this has been known for 70 years - "realisation of their right to self-determination''.

The spokesperson iterated Pakistan's stated position that the need of the hour was to end "Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and to have dialogue for peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people".

Pakistan also hoped that the international community would play "its rightful role" in facilitating "durable and sustainable peace and stability in South Asia''.

Islamabad has always been open to making the Kashmir issue multilateral - as opposed to India's position that it is a bilateral matter. Pakistan, however, got a shot in the arm last week when US secretary of state Rex Tillerson offered to play a mediating role between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, whose hostility is widely perceived as a threat to stability in the region.

 More stories in India

  • Hardik faces arrest for not turning up in court in 2015 quota agitation case
  • Aadhaar deadline for welfare extended, no word on bank accounts & phones
  • India, US ask Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure
  • Gujarat assembly polls on Dec 9 & 14
  • Dhaka glare on army cabal
  • Splurge with little clarity
  • BJP daily eye on Gujarat
  • Rajnath tiptoes on Pak role in talks
  • Dr Noose? Spare us
  • Congress to Modi: Why spy on us?
  • Tipu clan guns for minister
  • SC widens ban on polluting fuels
  • Congress push for women's bill
  • Plea for Jaya probe in SC
  • Extortion slur on Qureshi
  • Rahul GST jibe with Gabbar dialogue
  • Costly study jab at govt
  • Meet on adolescent health
  • Mandarin to bridge gap on border
  • Discrimination cry at JNU
  • Rajasthan defers judge-shield bill
  • Child choked on milk: Foster dad
  • Call to non-BJP states
  • India's China focus
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  