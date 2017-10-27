P for political in Swamy PIL

Swamy New Delhi: Delhi High Court has dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's PIL seeking a court-monitored special investigation team probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar, terming his appeal as a "textbook example of a political interest litigation". A bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and I.S. Mehta said Swamy's petition, accusing Tharoor of interfering in the investigation, could not be entertained as a PIL. The bench also said that from what had been placed before the court, it was not convinced that the probe being carried out by the current SIT was botched up or was under the influence of any party. The court was of the view that Swamy had concealed information, based on which he had made "sweeping allegations" against Tharoor and Delhi police, as he offered to file an affidavit on Thursday disclosing his source or reason for making the accusation. "Although Subramanian Swamy claimed he has not concealed any data or information, when asked specifically about the basis of his allegations in the petition, his response was to seek time to file an affidavit, thereby clearly showing that what was to be disclosed at the first instance was not done," the court said. Pushkar The bench said "courts need to be careful that judicial process is not used by political persons for their own purposes". "This is not to say that political persons cannot file PILs, but courts have to be extra cautious when allegations are made against other political persons," the bench said. The court said the petition by Swamy could not be entertained as a PIL as it appeared to be "a textbook example of a political interest litigation being dressed up as a PIL". During the hearing, additional solicitor-general Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre and Delhi police, said his clients did not subscribe to the view expressed by Swamy that Tharoor continued to interfere in the investigation. Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. PTI