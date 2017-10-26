The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Operations won't stop: Army chief
Imran Ahmed Siddiqui

New Delhi: Army chief Bipin Rawat has said counter-terror operations against militants would continue in Jammu and Kashmir despite the appointment of an interlocutor by the Centre.

"My one word answer is 'no', it will not," Rawat said, asked whether army operations would be impacted by the appointment of the interlocutor to talk with all stakeholders. "The government's policy in Kashmir has worked and we are negotiating from a point of strength," he added.

Rawat, who had articulated a bullet-for-bullet policy in May, disagreed with suggestions that the appointment of the interlocutor was an indirect admission that the iron-fist strategy had failed.

Asked if there had been a rethink, Rawat said: "I do not think so. What is in your mind is not correct as the government's policy has worked. The government is now negotiating from a position of strength... We have killed terrorists on the Line of Control, because of which the situation has improved."

