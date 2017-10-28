One-voice democracy

A picture of the Diwali Milan from Modi’s Twitter page New Delhi: Narendra Modi today called for a debate on internal democracy in political parties but appeared to complain that the BJP, unlike in the past, was not speaking in one voice. "Whether democratic values are a part of the core values of political parties or not should be debated widely. I believe that the development of a true democratic spirit within political parties is necessary not only for the country's future but also democracy," Modi said in a brief address to the media at a Diwali Milan event at the BJP headquarters. Although he did not name any parties, the remark was seen as a veiled attack on the Congress in the run-up to the expected transfer of the party baton from Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi. While Modi laid stress on the need for internal democracy, he went on to say that there were many voices within the BJP. He recalled that during the time of the Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner, there used to be "ideological harmony" from the top to the bottom. "I remember that in the early days when the party was small, the thought of the central leadership and a junior in the party would be the same. Today we hear many voices in the party. It is also because the size of the party has grown, making it difficult to train, communicate and so on," Modi said. Veteran party leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha had recently attacked the government for messing up the economy. The Prime Minister recalled his good rapport with the media when he was an office-bearer of the party in Delhi and said he faced constraints now in meeting freely with journalists. He urged the media to provide constructive ideas and also lauded the "positive role played by the media in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a success". After the speech, Modi went around greeting journalists but no question-and-answer session was held.