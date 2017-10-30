On Patel, it's a diktat

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has directed all the universities in the country to observe Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 through a notice whose language implies a binding order, belying the merely advisory role the higher education regulator enjoys under the UGC Act. "It has been decided by Hon'ble HRM (human resource development minister)" that the universities would mark the occasion with "events built around the theme of unity", says Friday's directive, issued ahead of elections in Patel's home state Gujarat. All the previous notices issued by the commission on the subject since 2014, when the Narendra Modi government began celebrating Patel's anniversary as National Unity Day, contained expressions such as "can be carried out" and "you are requested", reflecting the commission's advisory role. "Issuing a binding order to universities is not in accordance with the UGC Act," former commission secretary R.K. Chauhan confirmed. Under Modi's leadership, the BJP has been trying to co-opt Patel --- a Congress stalwart and the country's first home minister --- into its own pantheon by playing up his differences with Jawaharlal Nehru and accusing the Nehru-Gandhis of ignoring his legacy. Friday's notice, issued by commission secretary P.K. Thakur, says: "The HRD ministry has informed that it has been decided by Hon'ble HRM that all higher educational institutions in the country will observe 'Nation Salutes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel' on 31st October...." The notice suggests that universities conduct events such as unity runs, plays or songs on the theme of unity, and essay contests on Patel's contributions. It has asked the institutions to send photographs of the events conducted to a particular email address. According to Section 12(d) of the UGC Act of 1956, the commission's role is to "recommend to any university the measures necessary for improvement of university education and advise the university upon the action to be taken for the purpose of implementing such recommendation". However, the human resource development ministry is authorised to issue binding orders to the commission under Section 20 of the UGC Act. On October 17 last year, then commission secretary J.S. Sandhu had issued a notice saying: "The following lists of events can be carried out in memory of the great unifier (Patel) by higher educational institutions in the country." Sandhu's notice of October 21, 2015, had said: "You are requested to kindly organise the above mentioned activities in a befitting manner in your esteemed university and all colleges." On October 22, 2014, then commission chairman Ved Prakash had sent out a notice saying: "As a mark of respect for his contribution in these spheres, you are requested to organise different events on 31st October." The regulator's recent notices to universities on the implementation of government programmes such as Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Swachhta Hi Seva too had been advisory in tone. Contacted by this newspaper, Thakur declined comment.