Odisha launches 25,000 crore industrial push, promises over 50,000 jobs

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for 27 industrial projects with a combined investment of ₹25,000 crore, a move expected to accelerate Odisha’s industrialisation drive.

The projects will be set up across 12 districts, including Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Khordha, Koraput, Angul, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Jajpur and Rayagada.

The state government said the initiatives could create around 52,000 jobs.

Laying the foundation stones virtually from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Majhi said: “We have the best industrial policies and are committed to providing a supportive environment for industrialists.”

He added: Odisha is poised to become the manufacturing hub of eastern India. Investors are increasingly confident in the state government’s policies and its commitment to ushering in a new era of industrialisation.”

The chief minister highlighted that in 15 months, the government has sanctioned 260 industrial projects attracting ₹5.6 lakh crore in investments, laid the foundation for 84 projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore and generated employment for nearly 1.64 lakh people.

Among the new projects is a ₹200-crore SUM Lifesciences pharma manufacturing and research unit, a subsidiary of Summa Real Media Private Ltd, to be set up at the Gothapatna Industrial Estate on the city outskirts.