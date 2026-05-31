Odisha govt announces 1.08-crore grant for Sital Sasthi celebrations in Sambalpur

The state government on Saturday announced financial assistance of ₹1.08 crore for the Sital Sasthi celebrations in Sambalpur district.

Sital Sasthi, which celebrates the wedding of deities Shiva and Parvati, is a major festival in Sambalpur and other parts of western Odisha. This year, the festival will be held from June 15 to June 21.

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The assistance will be provided by the Odisha language, literature and culture department.

Minister for Odisha language, literature and culture Suryabanshi Suraj said: “The state government remains committed towards the preservation and promotion of such vibrant cultural traditions.”

He said the financial support would help ensure the festival is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm and would further strengthen Odisha’s distinct cultural identity at the national and global levels.

The funds will be distributed among 21 organising committees for festival-related preparations and arrangements.

Sambalpur BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra welcomed the decision. “Earlier, during the BJD government, a token amount was given to three or four organising committees. Since our government came to power, substantial funds have been provided and distributed among all puja committees,” he told The Telegraph.

Sources said the government plans to connect with local communities through these committees as part of its effort to promote “Odia Asmita (Odia Pride)” and Odia culture. The BJP came to power in Odisha on the plank of Odia Asmita during the 2024 general election, defeating

the BJD.