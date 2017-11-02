The Telegraph
Thursday, November 2, 2017
NY truck terrorist an 'IS module copycat'
Reuters
Sayfullo Saipov, the New York suspect.  See Page 4

New York: An Uzbek immigrant suspected of killing eight people in New York City by crashing a truck through a crowd on a bike path along the Hudson River followed online plans from the Islamic State and left a note saying the group would "endure forever".

Police said they had interviewed Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who is in hospital after an officer shot him, ending the riverfront rampage. They said he appeared to have been planning the attack for weeks and that investigators recovered notes and knives at the scene.

"The gist of the note was that the Islamic State would endure forever," New York deputy police commissioner John Miller told a news conference. "He appears to have followed almost exactly the instructions that the IS has put out on its social media channels."

The attack was the deadliest on New York City since the 9/11 strikes.

Saipov allegedly used a pickup truck rented from a store to run down pedestrians and bicyclists before slamming into a school bus. He exited the vehicle brandishing what turned out to be a paint-ball gun and a pellet gun before he was shot at.

