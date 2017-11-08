Nun rape guilty verdict

Calcutta: A Bangladeshi national has been found guilty of raping an elderly nun at a Roman Catholic school in Nadia's Ranaghat in March 2015 and his five co-accused have been convicted of robbery at the convent. The sentences will be announced on Wednesday.

The six - all of them Bangladeshis - had raided the Convent of Jesus and Mary High School and, after the assault, escaped with valuables worth Rs 7 lakh from the chapel.

Gopal Sarkar, a Ranaghat resident, was found guilty of sheltering the criminals by renting out his home to them.

The judge said: "Incidents of rape and looting in a country like India, where Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa and several other nuns sacrificed their lives by serving the poor, is not only unfortunate but also shameful."

Nazrul Islam has been convicted under penal code sections 376 (rape), 354 (intent to outrage the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC - charges that could attract a life term.

Oaidul Ali and three others were convicted under Sections 120B (conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offenders), 329 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort property), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 334 (voluntarily causing hurt on provocation), and could also face life terms.

Sarkar can be sent to jail for up to 10 years. One accused is absconding.