NTPC boiler blast kills 20

The plant in Rae Bareli. (PTI)

Lucknow: At least 20 workers were killed and scores suffered severe burn injuries in a boiler explosion in a complex that houses a record-breaking plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

The blast, which dumped heaps of ash and hot gases on over 100 employees, is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in India in recent memory. Over 90 employees and labourers have been admitted to various hospitals.

The coal-fired plant operated by India's largest power utility is located at Unchahar, around 110km from Lucknow, and falls in Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A "sudden abnormal sound" was heard at the unit around 3.30pm when over 150 people were near the boiler. Flue gases (a mixture of gases produced by the burning of fuel and extracted through pipes) and steam escaped, a source said. An injured employee said a sudden gush of hot gas with contents of ash-like material engulfed him. Ash appeared to have piled up in the furnace beneath the boiler, leading to the blast.

Initial reports said the 500MW plant was "under trial" but Reuters quoted NTPC as saying the boiler had been in operation since April.

On October 5, NTPC had said the Unchahar plant "has set a national record with 686 days of continuous generation by its 210MW Unit-I, surpassing APL Mundra". APL Mundra is run by the Adanis.

Rahul Gandhi is suspending his Gujarat campaign till Thursday afternoon to visit Rae Bareli.