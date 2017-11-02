The Telegraph
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > NTPC boiler blast kills 20

NTPC boiler blast kills 20
OUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT
The plant in Rae Bareli. (PTI)

Lucknow: At least 20 workers were killed and scores suffered severe burn injuries in a boiler explosion in a complex that houses a record-breaking plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

The blast, which dumped heaps of ash and hot gases on over 100 employees, is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in India in recent memory. Over 90 employees and labourers have been admitted to various hospitals.

The coal-fired plant operated by India's largest power utility is located at Unchahar, around 110km from Lucknow, and falls in Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A "sudden abnormal sound" was heard at the unit around 3.30pm when over 150 people were near the boiler. Flue gases (a mixture of gases produced by the burning of fuel and extracted through pipes) and steam escaped, a source said. An injured employee said a sudden gush of hot gas with contents of ash-like material engulfed him. Ash appeared to have piled up in the furnace beneath the boiler, leading to the blast.

Initial reports said the 500MW plant was "under trial" but Reuters quoted NTPC as saying the boiler had been in operation since April.

On October 5, NTPC had said the Unchahar plant "has set a national record with 686 days of continuous generation by its 210MW Unit-I, surpassing APL Mundra". APL Mundra is run by the Adanis.

Rahul Gandhi is suspending his Gujarat campaign till Thursday afternoon to visit Rae Bareli.

 More stories in India

  • Leaders-only courts
  • No peace after ease
  • NY truck terrorist an 'IS module copycat'
  • Bangla pilot held for plot
  • Dengue spurt in south
  • Spy wing for border guards
  • 2G sleuth in harass cry
  • No, Mr Modi, bout is not on
  • Cong vow to 'expose' CBI on Vyapam
  • Sri Sri's Ayodhya friend list grows
  • Liquor store to open at Srinagar airport
  • India, UK announce joint research projects
  • Karti seeks foreign trip nod
  • Teacher training relief
  • Mutt seer arrested for trader assault
  • Talaq credit cloud on BJP
  • Gujarat firm loan fraud arrest
  • Doctor call on stent prices
  • Rekha MP cash for Sonia seat
  • CM meet minus 'lofty claims'
  • Taste of India: khichdi
  • GT Road barb at Taj-baiters
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  